Lile (elbow) is listed as an available reserve outfielder for the Nationals in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Yankees, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Lile won't be a direct substitute for any of Washington's three outfield starters on the day (Alex Call, Derek Hill and Stone Garrett), but his presence on the team's travel squad is an indication that he's healthy for spring training. A 2021 second-round draft pick, the 20-year-old Lile missed the entire the 2022 campaign while recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last March.