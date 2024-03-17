Lile (back) remained a spectator Friday in the Nationals' Spring Breakout game against the Mets, but he's been cleared for all baseball activities and should be ready to play in games as soon as this upcoming week, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.

Lile has been out of action since he was taken off the field in a stretcher during a March 2 game against the Red Sox after flipping over an outfield wall trying to snag a home run. The outfield prospect was fortunate to avoid a significant injury, as he was diagnosed with a lower-back contusion following an MRI. If Lile is able to resume playing in Grapefruit League or minor-league games on the backfields of camp this week, he should be ready to go for the start of the minor-league season in early April.