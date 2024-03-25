Lile (back) is listed among the Nationals prospects on the "Futures Roster" for Tuesday's exhibition against current Washington players, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Lile had been attending big-league spring training with the Nationals but didn't appear in any Grapefruit League games since March 2, when he was carted off the field after a collision with the outfield wall. He was fortunate to avoid a serious injury and was diagnosed with a lower-back contusion. Lile was cleared to resume full baseball activities more than a week ago, so assuming he's able to play Tuesday without issue, he should be ready to go for the start of the minor-league season. Lile is likely to open the 2024 season with High-A Wilmington.