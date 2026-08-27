Lile went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Thursday's 7-1 win over the Rockies.

Lile opened the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single before extending Washington's lead to 4-1 in the fifth with a 399-foot blast off Gabriel Hughes, his 18th homer this season. Lile has been hot at the plate of late, going 12-for-28 (.429) with three homers and nine RBI in his last seven contests. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .251/.300/.424 with 74 RBI, 69 runs scored and 13 stolen bases across 556 plate appearances this year.