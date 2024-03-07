Lile was diagnosed with a lower back contusion after he was carted off the field Saturday in a Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The diagnosis comes as welcome news, as the 21-year-old appeared to suffer a far more significant injury when he was taken off the field on a stretcher after colliding with the right-center wall in the seventh inning. Nationals manager Dave Martinez said after the scary incident that Lile had movement in his arms and legs before tests on his back returned negative a day later. Though he remains without an official timeline to return to the Nationals' spring lineup, Lile is seemingly being viewed as day-to-day. The Nationals' decision to include him on their roster for next week's Spring Breakout game against the Mets in Port St. Lucie, Fla. is seemingly a positive sign for his recovery.