Lile was promoted Tuesday to HIgh-A Wilmington, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Lile did not play in 2022 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, but he has earned a quick bump to High-A ball after slashing .291/.381/.510 with seven homers, 48 RBI, 21 stolen bases and 49 runs scored in 66 games this season for Single-A Fredericksburg. The young outfielder was selected by the Nationals in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of a Kentucky high school.