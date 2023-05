Lile is hitting .297 with a .387 OBP, three home runs, eight steals and a 19.3 percent strikeout rate in 26 games for Single-A Fredericksburg.

A second-round pick in 2021, Lile missed all of 2022 after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Known primarily for his hit tool as an amateur, Lile has shown zero rust after all the missed time. His 8-for-9 success rate on the bases probably oversells his stolen-base upside in the majors, as he is typically listed as an average runner on scouting reports.