Lile was carted off the field during Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox after suffering an apparent neck injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Shortly after entering Saturday's game, Lile jumped over the outfield wall in an effort to rob Tyler Miller of a home run and landed head first into the Red Sox's bullpen. Lile remained on the ground for a while and was eventually carted off the field with his neck in a brace. The Nationals will surely take a look at him and offer more details soon, but a lengthy absence may be in store for the 21-year-old outfield prospect.