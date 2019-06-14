Nationals' Erick Fedde: Takes loss
Fedde (1-1) allowed five earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Diamondbacks.
Fedde's outing was ultimately derailed by two home runs, which accounted for three of his five earned runs. He managed to work fairly deep into the game despite his struggles, needing only 81 pitches to record 18 outs. Fedde has managed to prevent runs fairly effectively in five starts this season, allowing 11 baserunners to cross the plate across 26 innings. He'll look to bounce back from this effort in his next outing, currently scheduled for Tuesday against Philadelphia.
More News
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Labors through four innings•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Tosses five strong innings•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Limits runs in short outing•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Moving into rotation•
-
Nationals' Erick Fedde: Shaky in relief of Sanchez•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
What's wrong with 2018 breakouts?
Drafting pitchers is always dicey, particularly coming off breakout years. So how worried should...
-
Waivers: Kingery keeps mashing
Fantasy players haven't yet overwhelmingly warmed up to Scott Kingery after a disappointing...
-
Who's stock is up, who's down?
We update who is rising and who is falling, plus highlight the lessons learned from Lucas Giolito's...