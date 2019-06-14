Fedde (1-1) allowed five earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Fedde's outing was ultimately derailed by two home runs, which accounted for three of his five earned runs. He managed to work fairly deep into the game despite his struggles, needing only 81 pitches to record 18 outs. Fedde has managed to prevent runs fairly effectively in five starts this season, allowing 11 baserunners to cross the plate across 26 innings. He'll look to bounce back from this effort in his next outing, currently scheduled for Tuesday against Philadelphia.