Nationals' Gio Gonzalez: Activated from the paternity list
Gonzalez (personal) was activated from the paternity list on Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Gonzalez is back with the Nationals after witnessing the birth of his second child, while Erick Fedde was sent back to Triple-A in a corresponding move. The 31-year-old, who owns a 2.66 ERA through 22 starts (142.1 innings this season), is scheduled to take his next turn in the rotation against the Marlins on Wednesday.
More News
