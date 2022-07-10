The Nationals transferred Tetreault (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Washington didn't provide a timeline for Tetreault's return when he was placed on the shelf July 4 with a stress fracture of his right scapula, but his move to the 60-day IL confirms that he'll be sidelined through at least early September. Before he was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, Joan Adon stepped into the rotation for Tetreault. Washington will thus need to break in a new fifth starter in its final series before the All-Star break, with Anibal Sanchez (neck) looking like the top candidate to come off the 60-day IL to fill the void.