The Nationals reassigned Tetreault (shoulder) to minor-league camp Tuesday, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

Tetreault had yet to resume throwing bullpen sessions during spring training while he continues to recover from a stress fracture to his right scapula, an injury he sustained last summer. When healthy, Tetreault is expected to be part of Triple-A Rochester's rotation, though he appears likely to open the 2023 season on the affiliate's injured list.

