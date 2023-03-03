Tetreault (shoulder) is about a week away from being cleared to throw off a mound, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

Tetreault is able to go through his throwing motion off a mound without a ball, which has gone well. Soon, he'll be able to test things out for real. The 26-year-old is being brought along slowly this spring following a stress fracture in his right scapula suffered last July. He seems likely to get a late start to the season and figures to head to Triple-A Rochester once he's ready.