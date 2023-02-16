Tetreault (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing off a mound, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Tetreault suffered a stress fracture in his right scapula last July and is being brought along slowly this spring in Nationals camp. The 26-year-old seems doubtful to crack the Opening Day roster in Washington, but he'll likely have a rotation spot at Triple-A Rochester whenever he's deemed ready to fill it.
More News
-
Nationals' Jackson Tetreault: Outrighted to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Jackson Tetreault: Goes on 60-day IL•
-
Nationals' Jackson Tetreault: Placed on injured list•
-
Nationals' Jackson Tetreault: Allows four runs in loss•
-
Nationals' Jackson Tetreault: Goes six for win•
-
Nationals' Jackson Tetreault: Lasts seven innings Sunday•