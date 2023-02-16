Tetreault (shoulder) has yet to resume throwing off a mound, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Tetreault suffered a stress fracture in his right scapula last July and is being brought along slowly this spring in Nationals camp. The 26-year-old seems doubtful to crack the Opening Day roster in Washington, but he'll likely have a rotation spot at Triple-A Rochester whenever he's deemed ready to fill it.

