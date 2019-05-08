Hellickson (2-1) allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks across four innings in a loss to the Brewers on Wednesday.

He tossed up two home runs in the first two innings, so Hellickson was at fault too, but an error led to three unearned runs charged to his record. Hellickson has allowed seven home runs in seven outings, so while opponents are hitting .287 against him, the 2.0 HR/9 is hurting him most. Hellickson owns a 5.52 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with 26 strikeouts in 31 innings, but he has managed to post a 2-1 record. He will start again at home against the Mets on Tuesday.