Ross (elbow) has elected to undergo Tommy John surgery, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
The 29-year-old exited his first rehab start last week with elbow soreness, and a subsequent MRI revealed a worse sprain than he dealt with previously, resulting in the decision to undergo Tommy John surgery. Ross underwent surgery for a partially torn UCL last summer and also had a bone spur removed from the area in March, but he'll now be sidelined until at least the second half of the 2023 campaign. It will be the second time the right-hander has required the Tommy John procedure in his career, with the previous surgery occurring in June 2017.
