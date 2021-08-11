Ross will start Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets, which will pick up in the second inning after the contest was suspended due to inclement weather Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Ross was originally slated to start Wednesday night's contest, but he'll instead be in prime position to pick up a win while taking over during the second frame of the suspended game with the Nationals leading 3-1. The right-hander has a 3.03 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 42:9 K:BB in 35.2 innings across his past six starts. The Nationals have yet to decide who will start Game 2 of the impromptu twin bill.