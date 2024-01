Gallo signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Nationals on Tuesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

He'll have the opportunity to earn an additional $1 million in incentives. Gallo slashed just .177/.301/.440 last season with the Twins, although he did pop 21 home runs over 332 plate appearances. The 30-year-old would appear to be penciled in as the Nationals' regular left fielder, although he could see some action at first base, as well.