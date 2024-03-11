Gallo (quadricep) will start at first base and bat cleanup in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

After experiencing a sore left quad following his third appearance of the spring back on Feb. 28, Gallo was out of the lineup for about a week before returning to action Thursday and Friday. He was limited to designated-hitter duties on both days, but Gallo's ability to play the field Monday suggests that the quad injury is firmly in the rear-view mirror at this stage.