Gallo (quad) is starting at designated hitter and batting cleanup for the Nationals on Thursday versus the Mets in his return to the lineup, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Gallo hasn't played in a little over a week due to a sore quad, but he's feeling well enough to at least hit. It's not clear when he might be ready to play the field. Gallo is 1-for-7 with a couple RBI so far at the plate so far this spring. He'll be used in left field, at first base and at DH for the Nats this season.