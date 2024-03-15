Nationals manager Dave Martinez said Thursday that Gallo will be the team's primary first baseman this season, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

When Gallo was signed in January, the plan was for him to be the club's regular left fielder. However, the Nats have since signed Jesse Winker and Eddie Rosario and Gallo has also dealt with a quad issue. Martinez didn't rule out the possibility of Gallo eventually playing some outfield, but for now he'll be the first baseman while mixing in some starts at designated hitter. The news means Joey Meneses will be the everyday DH, while Rosario looks like the favorite for left field duties.