Soto went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, walk, and an additional run and RBI in a 14-4 victory against San Francisco.

Soto opened the scoring with a solo shot off Giants starter Alex Cobb in the first inning, singled home a run in the sixth and walked and scored in the eighth. After an 0-for-8 stretch last weekend, the 23-year-old has responded by going 4-for-13 with five walks over his last four games and currently leads MLB with a .216 walk rate. Soto's now slashing .253/.423/.467 with four home runs though he has just five RBI due to a lack of talent surrounding him.