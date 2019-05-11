Soto (back) took batting practice on the field, participated in fielding drills and ran prior to Friday's game against the Dodgers, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Soto remains on track to return from the injured list Saturday, assuming his back responds well to his pregame activities. Gerardo Parra is starting in left field Friday evening, but he'll transition to a bench role once Soto is activated from the 10-day injured list.