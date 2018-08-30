Soto went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Phillies.

The blast was his 16th homer of the year, tying him with Ken Griffey Jr. for fourth-most in MLB history by a teenager. Soto has cooled down somewhat in August, hitting only .242 (23-for-95) through 28 games, but he's still supplied three home runs, 14 RBI and 19 runs on the month.