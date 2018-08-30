Nationals' Juan Soto: Launches 16th homer
Soto went 2-for-5 with a double and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Phillies.
The blast was his 16th homer of the year, tying him with Ken Griffey Jr. for fourth-most in MLB history by a teenager. Soto has cooled down somewhat in August, hitting only .242 (23-for-95) through 28 games, but he's still supplied three home runs, 14 RBI and 19 runs on the month.
More News
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Plates two vs. Mets•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Finishes July with three-hit performance•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Falls just shy of cycle•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Homers again•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Goes yard against Brewers•
-
Nationals' Juan Soto: Bangs out two doubles against Braves•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...
-
Waivers: Luis Urias gets his chance
The Padres call up an intriguing middle infield prospect, and Tyler White continues to make...
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....