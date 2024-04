Soto went 3-for-5 with an RBI in Sunday's 4-3 victory against Houston.

Soto hasn't been intimidated by the bright lights of New York, as he's slashing .529/.600/.765 in his first four regular-season games as a Yankee. The slugger has notched a home run and four RBI while recording more walks (three) than strikeouts (two) through 20 plate appearances. The hot start has helped propel the Yankees to a 4-0 record to begin the campaign.