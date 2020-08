Soto went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI in Wednesday's 11-6 loss to the Mets.

After touching up Robert Gsellman for a three-run shot in the first inning, Soto added a solo homer in the sixth. The 21-year-old has hit four home runs in his last four games and has his batting line up to .423/.444/1.000 after opening the season on the COVID-19 injured list. Soto believes he ended up there as a result of a false positive.