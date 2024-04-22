Garcia went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base during Sunday's 6-0 win over the Astros.

Garcia's first inning single off Houston starter Hunter Brown provided the second and third runs for the Nationals. He later added his fifth steal while the three hits raised his average to .317. Perhaps more importantly, it was also the second-consecutive game Garcia was placed in the lineup as the clean-up hitter. Garcia already has seven doubles through 63 at-bats this season after posting 18 over 447 at-bats last year. With the added extra-base pop and a spot in the heart of the order, the 23-year-old Garcia could be in line for a breakout 2024.