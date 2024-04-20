Garcia went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Astros.

That's now four steals on the season for Garcia, including three in the last two games. The 23-year-old second baseman is having a strong start to the year overall, slashing .296/.333/.481 through 17 games with seven doubles, a homer, four runs and eight RBI, and he's hit either fourth or fifth in four straight games -- all against right-handed pitchers -- as the Nationals search for a batting order that can produce consistent offense.