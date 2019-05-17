Adams (shoulder) took part in some light baseball activities Friday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Adams has been nursing a left shoulder strain since the beginning of May, though the Nationals have been encouraged by his progress and hope he can begin partaking in batting practice sometime next week. Howie Kendrick and Gerardo Parra will continue to see regular time at first base until Adams and Ryan Zimmerman (foot) are able to return.

