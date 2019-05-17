Nationals' Matt Adams: Begins baseball activities
Adams (shoulder) took part in some light baseball activities Friday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Adams has been nursing a left shoulder strain since the beginning of May, though the Nationals have been encouraged by his progress and hope he can begin partaking in batting practice sometime next week. Howie Kendrick and Gerardo Parra will continue to see regular time at first base until Adams and Ryan Zimmerman (foot) are able to return.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...