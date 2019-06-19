Nationals' Max Scherzer: Expects to pitch Wednesday

Manager Dave Martinez said Scherzer (nose) intends to pitch Game 2 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports. "He said last night, he's pitching," the skipper said. "He was very adamant about wanting to pitch [Wednesday]."

Along with breaking his nose while taking part in a bunting drill Tuesday, Scherzer is dealing with a black eye on the right side of his face, though it doesn't sound like either issue will keep the right-hander from taking the mound for his scheduled start Wednesday. He's expected to speak with the team's athletic trainer early Wednesday, per Kolko, at which point the Nationals will have a clearer idea regarding his status. If Scherzer is ultimately unable to pitch, Austin Voth or Erick Fedde would make a spot start in his place.