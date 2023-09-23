Corbin (10-14) took the loss Friday, allowing five runs on five hits and one walk over 4.1 innings against Atlanta. He struck out one.
Corbin conceded Ronald Acuna's historic 40th home run of the year to lead off the game and never recovered. It was a miserable night for the 34-year-old starting pitcher as he also matched a season-low for strikeouts with just one. Corbin's disastrous season has resulted in a 5.13 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 122:53 K:BB over 175.1 innings. He looks to close out the year on a better note in his last start, currently slated to be against Atlanta.
