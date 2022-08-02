Corbin (4-15) took the loss against the Mets on Monday, pitching 4.1 innings and allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters.

Corbin gave up three runs in the second inning and another in the third before being pulled with one out in the fifth frame. The left-hander racked up 12 swinging strikes but was done in by allowing five two-out hits. Corbin has struggled most of the season, but his problems have really been emphasized over his past five outings. During that stretch, he's registered a 10.29 ERA and 2.19 WHIP while taking five losses over 21 innings.