Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Captures fourth win

Doolittle allowed two hits but struck out two while earning a victory against the White Sox on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old held the White Sox off the board despite yielding two hits, and then the Nationals won on a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth. Doolittle had a rough couple outings two weeks ago, but since May 28, he's recorded 4.2 scoreless frames. He owns a 3.04 ERA and 1.28 WHIP, which are both a little high for a closer, but Doolittle now has four victories with 33 strikeouts in 26.2 innings. He is also 13-for-15 in save chances.