Nationals' Sean Doolittle: Collects 16th save
Doolittle allowed no runs on one hit while striking out one across 1.1 innings as he slammed the door for the save Saturday against the Giants.
Doolittle has now converted on seven straight save opportunities, and he hasn't allowed a run to cross the plate since May 19 against the Dodgers. Through 27 appearances this season, he sits with a 1.57 ERA and 0.59 WHIP with an outstanding 40:3 K:BB.
