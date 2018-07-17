Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Confirmed as Friday's starter
Strasburg (shoulder) will start Friday against the Braves, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez confirmed Strasburg will come off the disabled list to start the first game after the All-Star break. The 29-year-old has been out for over a month with shoulder inflammation. Prior to the injury, he had posted a 3.46 ERA in 80.2 starts, with excellent strikeout (29.1 percent) and walk (5.8 percent) rates.
More News
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Expected to start Friday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Thursday's bullpen goes as planned•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Second rehab start coming Sunday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Set for return after All-Star break•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: To begin rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Throws bullpen Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Five pitcher upgrades to make
So where do you find precious upside pitching for the second half and Fantasy stretch run?...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Marte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start