Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Confirmed as Friday's starter

Strasburg (shoulder) will start Friday against the Braves, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Nationals manager Dave Martinez confirmed Strasburg will come off the disabled list to start the first game after the All-Star break. The 29-year-old has been out for over a month with shoulder inflammation. Prior to the injury, he had posted a 3.46 ERA in 80.2 starts, with excellent strikeout (29.1 percent) and walk (5.8 percent) rates.

