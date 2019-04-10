Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Struggles through four innings

Strasburg gave up six runs on six hits and four walks across four innings during Tuesday's win over the Phillies. He recorded three strikeouts and did not factor in the decision.

Strasburg ran into trouble during the third inning as he gave up a leadoff homer to Maikel Franco and then issued two walks before serving up a three-run shot to Bryce Harper. The 30-year-old allowed two runs on two hits and two walks the following inning, leading to his early exit. Strasburg will look for a rebound effort next Tuesday against the Giants.