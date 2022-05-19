Rainey (1-1) was charged with his second blown save of the season but picked up the win in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-inning victory over the Marlins, giving up a run on a hit and two walks in one inning of relief. He struck out one.

With the Nationals ahead 4-3 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, Rainey got the call but quickly loaded the bases with one out before a Jazz Chisholm sacrifice fly tied the game. Rainey has now blown his last two save opportunities and given up runs in three straight appearances after maintaining a 0.00 ERA through his first eight games. On the season, the right-hander now sports a 3.38 ERA, 1.41 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB through 10.2 innings, and if he continues to struggle, it could open the door for someone like Kyle Finnegan to get a look in the closer role.