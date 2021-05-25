Rainey was cleared to return to the Nationals from the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday and will be evaluated by trainers before being officially activated, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The reliever was given the green light to return to the Nationals' clubhouse Tuesday, but the club declined to officially activate him prior to Tuesday's game against the Reds. A roster move regarding Rainey's status should come in the coming days, however.