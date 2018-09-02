Nationals' Trea Turner: Steal, multiple hits for second straight day

Turner went 2-for-4 with a stolen base Saturday against the Brewers.

Turner stole a bag and recorded multiple knocks for the second straight day. The 25-year-old hasn't exactly met fleeting preseason first-round expectations but is still doing the power-speed job many expected. He's swiped 35 bases, homered 16 times, scored 82 runs and put together a .271/.338/.412 slash.

