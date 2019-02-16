Nationals' Trevor Rosenthal: In mix for save chances

Nats manager Dave Martinez said that Rosenthal will get some save opportunities this season, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Considering that Sean Doolittle missed more than two months with a fractured toe last season, and his past history includes arm injuries as well, the save opportunities that Martinez is referring to might just be the chances that come about on days when Doolittle is unavailable. Nevertheless, the possibility of getting a few saves, along with his high strikeout potential (37.6% K% in 2017) could make Rosenthal a useful option for the bottom of rosters even if Doolittle remains in position to receive a significantly larger share of the ninth-inning work.