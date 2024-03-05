Williams gave up one hit and struck out three over two scoreless innings in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.

The veteran right-hander reported to camp late due to the birth of his child and is a little behind the Nationals' other pitchers, but Williams still has plenty of time to build up before Opening Day. Per Paige Leckie of MLB.com, he threw 15 pitches in the bullpen after the outing as he plays catch-up. Williams' 5.55 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 2023 keep him far from the fantasy radar, but the 31-year-old is seen as a reliable innings-eater for a patchwork Nats rotation that's had trouble developing pitching prospects in recent years.