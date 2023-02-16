Williams is expected to begin the season in the Nationals' rotation, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The veteran right-hander signed with Washington in the hopes of returning to full-time starting duty after making 21 of his 30 appearances last year for the Mets out of the bullpen, and with Stephen Strasburg experiencing a setback in his recovery from thoracic outlet surgery, Williams should be locked into a rotation spot to begin the campaign. Whether the 30-year-old is best suited for the rotation is another question, however -- his FIP was nearly two runs higher in 2022 as a starter rather than as a reliever (5.00 vs 3.03), and he lost more than seven points off his strikeout rate (18.2 percent vs. 25.8 percent).