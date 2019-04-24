Cashner (4-1) earned the win against the White Sox on Tuesday by allowed one run on five hits over seven innings. He struck out five and walked one.

Cashner gave up one extra-base hit all game as he held the White Sox in check from start to finish. The 32-year-old has already tied his win total from 2018 and has allowed three earned runs or less in five of his six starts. Cashner has a 4.18 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 20:13 K:BB over 32.1 innings as he lines up to face the White Sox again next week.