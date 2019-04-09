Cashner (2-1) gave up three earned runs with one walks while striking out one through 5.1 innings in a win over the Athletics on Monday.

It wasn't the most dominant start as Cashner only registered one swinging-strike and gave up two home runs, but the Orioles came through with 12 runs to give him his second win of the season. The right-hander has a 2-1 record with a 5.28 ERA and a 7:8 K:BB through three starts. Cashner will get his next start Saturday at Fenway Park.