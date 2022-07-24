Santander is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Santander has gone 3-for-9 with a home run and three RBI in the first two games of the second half of the season, but he'll receive Sunday off for the series finale versus New York. Trey Mancini will shift to the outfield while catcher Adley Rutschman rests his legs as the designated hitter.