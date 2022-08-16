Baker (4-3) earned the win Monday, striking out two over 1.1 scoreless innings.
Starter Kyle Bradish fell an out short of qualifying for the win, allowing Baker to pick up his first decision since July 4. Since the start of July, he's posted a solid 2.81 ERA with a 1.31 WHIP and 24:8 K:BB across 16 innings. He's kept opponents off the board in 15 of 18 appearances in that span. For the season, Baker owns a 4.10 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 53:20 K:BB with five holds and two blown saves in 48.1 innings. With Felix Bautista holding the closer role and Dillon Tate and Cionel Perez operating as setup men, Baker's middle-relief role hasn't changed much since Jorge Lopez was sent to the Twins at the trade deadline.