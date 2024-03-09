Manager Brandon Hyde noted Saturday that Mullins (hamstring) is on track to return to spring training action next week, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Mullins exited Monday's Grapefruit League game versus the Twins due to right hamstring discomfort. He underwent a precautionary MRI on March 6, which came back negative, and the outfielder appears set to return in the coming week. In 116 games in 2023, Mullins slashed .233/.305/.416 with 15 home runs and 74 RBI over 455 plate appearances.