Burnes has allowed three runs on four hits and a walk over 2.2 innings in Grapefruit League play.

On the bright side, Burnes has struck out five batters. Spring struggles aren't really a concern for a veteran like Burnes, who projects to be the ace of a potentially very strong Baltimore rotation this season. Even in a down year in 2023, the right-hander posted a 3.39 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 200:66 K:BB over 193.2 innings with the Brewers.