Kimbrel (1-0) blew the save but collected the win Monday against the Royals. He allowed one run on one hit and no walks with two strikeouts over an inning.

Kimbrel provided a taste of his typical rollercoaster self in his first Orioles appearance Monday. Even though he blew the save, it was not his standard meltdown. The Royals played small ball to collect the run off Kimbrel as Kyle Isbel knocked a single and was substituted for Dairon Blanco, who proceeded to steal second and third. Maikel Garcia then drove home Blanco with a sacrifice fly. Despite the blown save to start his tenure in Baltimore, Kimbrel should be firmly cemented as the Orioles closer ahead Yennier Cano.