Coulombe (4-1) pitched 1.2 perfect innings to earn the win Tuesday over the White Sox.

Dean Kremer left runners on base in the seventh inning, but Coulombe was able to pitch out of trouble just before the Orioles rallied ahead. Coulombe's scoreless streak is up to seven innings over eight appearances, and he has a 10:2 K:BB in that span. For the season, he's at a 2.59 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 51:10 K:BB with two saves and 20 holds over 41.2 innings. With Felix Bautista (elbow) sidelined, Coulombe and Yennier Cano figure to handle most of the high-leverage assignments.